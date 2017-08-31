Video: Taysom Hill throws another TD pass in Green Bay Packers preseason finale

ANOTHER ONE. After having a touchdown pass in the Packers’ opener and a vintage Taysom-TD run in the Packers’ second game, Taysom Hill threw a beautiful 25-yard TD pass in the Packers’ preseason finale. Here is the video from the Green Bay Packers’ official twitter account:

Taysom’s preseason performance showcased his playmaking ability, and it’s hard to imagine the Packers leaving him off the roster after showcasing his arm and leg talent.

If the Packers do indeed take three QB’s on the 53-man roster, Taysom Hills looks like he safely beat out Joe Callahan for the job.

Saturday afternoon is the deadline for teams to make roster cuts.