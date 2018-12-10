BYU Football Weekend News: LB Christian Folau to transfer, Louisville RB commit visits BYU

It was an exciting weekend for both the men’s basketball program and women’s volleyball team, but the news cycle didn’t stop for the BYU football team either.

Here are two notable notes from the BYU football world this past weekend.

LB Christian Folau to tranfer

Folau signed with Kalani Sitake and Oregon State before his mission in the 2015 recruiting class, but followed Kalani to BYU after his mission before the 2017 season.

The East High School product (Salt Lake City, Utah) was a 3-star recruit who also had offers from Utah, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Cal, Stanford, Washington and Utah State out of high school.

After redshirting in 2017, Folau never saw the field this season after dealing with various injuries.

Folau sent this tweet Saturday afternoon announcing his transfer.

Folau hasn’t listed any potential destinations, but one possibility is Utah State. Folau was committed to current Utah State head coach Gary Andersen at one point when Andersen was at Wisconsin, so look for that to be one possible option.

Louisville RB commit Aidan Robbins takes official visit to BYU

We profiled Robbins a couple weeks ago after BYU RB coach AJ Steward visited Robbins, and Aidan followed up that in-home visit with an official visit to BYU this past weekend.

Robbins is still committed to his hometown school of Louisville, but that commitment is up in the air after Louisville overhauled its coaching staff.

Here are some of Aidan’s tweets from his visit this weekend:

Maybe the most important recruiting pitch for BYU is that Aidan will have in-n-out just miles from BYU campus.

Why do we not have @innoutburger in the south ‍♂️ — Aidan Robbins (@theaidanrobbins) December 8, 2018

Aidan also took in BYU’s Elite 8 win over Texas.

BYU still has some ground to make up over Louisville, but getting Robbins on campus less than two weeks before the early signing period is huge. Robbins is a guy that would contribute right away and have a chance to be a high level running back at BYU for four years.

Getting a guy with offers from multiple SEC, ACC and Big 10 schools would be a huge recruiting win for BYU. Stay tuned.