BYU Football Recruiting: DB Caleb Christensen commits to Cougars

With just one week left until the early signing period, BYU added the 14th commitment to its 2019 recruiting class in DB Caleb Christensen. The Sky View High School (Smithfield, Utah) product announced his commitment via twitter.

Extremely honored and blessed to say that I have received an offer from, and committed to, Brigham Young University!! Very grateful for my parents and family for always being there for me and for all my coaches and teammates for helping me get here #GoCougars #BuiltNotBorn pic.twitter.com/fEdWtTXLRr — C9 (@Calebjc_21) December 13, 2018

Christensen is a defensive back and return specialist on the football field, but he has an extensive track background as well. According to athletic.net, Christensen improved his 100-meter time throughout the 2018 track season, culminating in 10.92 time in the 2018 Utah State championships.

Christensen’s speed is evident on film, as his first SIX highlights of his senior film show him returning kickoffs back for touchdowns.

Christensen also has some skill at corner too. He held Orem WR and USC commit Puka Nacua to a modest outing during a 2017 game. He also had this pick while covering Nacua:

Prep Football: Sky View has limited Orem star Puka Nacua to 22 yards on 2 receptions. Nacua is 2 TD's shy of the state record for TD receptions. Coincidentally, Nacua has had 2 would-be TDs called back. SV's Caleb Christensen playing great D on him tonight. — Wes Mangum (@Dream_Breather_) November 11, 2017

Orem leads Sky View 14-6 at the half but this Caleb Christensen INT might be the play of the night so far. pic.twitter.com/c3TPnwsX59 — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) November 11, 2017

Caleb hasn’t been very highly recruited — his only other offers he reported are SUU and Dixie State — but coaches are obviously taking a flier on the speed that he offers.

Christensen will be a developmental prospect at DB, but BYU has shown the ability to develop under-the-radar defensive backs this season. D’Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, Keenan Ellis, Jaylon Vickers and Isaiah Herron are all freshman defensive backs that have contributed this year.

If anything, BYU will be getting an athlete that sure knows how to return kicks. BYU doesn’t often get highly rated defensive backs, so taking a chance on a track guy who is fast seems like a worthwhile risk.

You can view Caleb’s highlights below: