 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BYU Football Recruiting: DB Caleb Christensen commits to Cougars

By Robby McCombs
Twitter: @Calebjc_21

With just one week left until the early signing period, BYU added the 14th commitment to its 2019 recruiting class in DB Caleb Christensen. The Sky View High School (Smithfield, Utah) product announced his commitment via twitter.

Christensen is a defensive back and return specialist on the football field, but he has an extensive track background as well. According to athletic.net, Christensen improved his 100-meter time throughout the 2018 track season, culminating in 10.92 time in the 2018 Utah State championships.

Christensen’s speed is evident on film, as his first SIX highlights of his senior film show him returning kickoffs back for touchdowns.

Christensen also has some skill at corner too. He held Orem WR and USC commit Puka Nacua to a modest outing during a 2017 game. He also had this pick while covering Nacua:

Caleb hasn’t been very highly recruited — his only other offers he reported are SUU and Dixie State — but coaches are obviously taking a flier on the speed that he offers.

Christensen will be a developmental prospect at DB, but BYU has shown the ability to develop under-the-radar defensive backs this season. D’Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, Keenan Ellis, Jaylon Vickers and Isaiah Herron are all freshman defensive backs that have contributed this year.

If anything, BYU will be getting an athlete that sure knows how to return kicks. BYU doesn’t often get highly rated defensive backs, so taking a chance on a track guy who is fast seems like a worthwhile risk.

You can view Caleb’s highlights below:

More From Vanquish The Foe