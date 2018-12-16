BYU Football Recruiting: DB/LB George Udo commits to Cougars

BYU added the 15th commit to its 2019 class in Berean Christian High School (Walnut Creek, CA) DB/OLB George Udo. Udo announced his commitment via Twitter and Instagram after his official visit this weekend.

Udo is a two-star recruit according to 247 sports, but he is fairly new to the game of football and brings a very athletic skillset. (*Editor’s note: Udo was bumped up to a 3-star by 247 Sports after his commitment to BYU)

At the Rivals Combine this past March in San Francisco, Udo received the title of “Defensive Dynamo” from Rivals with his testing. He ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds, the shuttle in 4.18 seconds and registered a 36.5-inch vertical leap. These are all official times, not times that Udo self reports. Those times will make him one of the most athletic players immediately when he steps onto campus.

Udo is raw and will likely need a some time to develop, but he has the physical tools that Kalani and the defensive position coaches love to see as a foundation that they can mold.

Udo is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds now, but he could develop into an extremely athletic outside linebacker if he packs on the pounds.

Overall, good pickup for BYU with a guy that has a high ceiling if he develops over the next couple seasons.

You can watch Udo’s senior year highlights below.