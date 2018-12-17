BYU Football Recruiting: 3-Star JUCO WR/DB Eric Ellison commits to Cougars

BYU added the 16th piece to its 2019 recruiting class in 3-Star Athlete Eric Ellison. Ellison announced his commitment via his social media accounts.

In his one season at Mt. San Jacinto College (San Jacinto, CA), Ellison was a contributor in all three phases of the game. He returned kicks for touchdowns as the primary kickoff/punt returner and also lined up at wide receiver, running back and cornerback. His versatility is one of his biggest strengths and gives BYU coaches options for where they decide to primarily utilize him.

Out of high school, Ellison had offers from Washington State, New Mexico and UNLV before deciding to go the junior college route. He is the first JUCO prospect to commit to BYU for the 2019 recruiting class.

Ellison will be a sophomore at BYU beginning the 2019 season with his redshirt still available.

You can watch Ellison’s highlights below.