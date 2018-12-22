Slow start too much to overcome as BYU Basketball falls to San Diego State

San Diego, California — BYU came into Viejas arena looking to capture some of the Jimmer magic of old, but the Cougars dug themselves in a early hole as they fell to San Diego State 90-81.

BYU turned the ball over early and often, which led to easy SDSU threes in transition en route to a 33-13 lead for the Aztecs. BYU cut the lead to 9 at one point in the second half but not got any closer.

TJ Haws led BYU with 18 points, 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Yoeli Childs was bottled up all night as he finished with 11 points and 6 turnovers. Childs struggled with the SDSU double team and turned the ball over multiple times when the Aztecs ran multiple defenders at him.

First half turnovers were the main killer for BYU, as 14 of their 18 turnovers came in the first 20 minutes. SDSU responding by hitting 7 of their first 8 threes and finished the game 12-26 (46%) from behind the arc.

BYU falls to 8-6 on the season and next travels to Starkville to take on #17 Mississippi State in the non-conference finale.