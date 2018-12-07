Odds & Predictions, BYU-Utah Basketball: BYU a slight favorite in the Holy War

One of most contested rivalries in college basketball, BYU will look to extend its 130-128 lead in the series Saturday versus Utah. Both teams have had rough patches this year, but BYU (6-4) is coming off a 15-point win over a Utah State team that had been playing some of the basketball out west.

Utah (4-3) has had similar struggles to BYU, but the Utes have yet to secure that breakthrough win yet.

BYU won last year’s meeting 77-65 in Provo that broke a 3-game losing streak to Utah. BYU has won 12 of the last 16 games over the Utes.

Each of the following projections has BYU as a favorite in the game, but with varying degrees of likelihood.

Vegas currently has BYU has a 3-point favorite over the Utes with the over/under at 156. BYU has been favorite in every single game this year according to Vegas outside of the season-opener at Nevada.

BYU is projected to win 80-77 with a 60% win probability. KenPom has BYU ranked 73 and Utah 116.

BPI is highest on BYU’s chances, at they give BYU a 73.3% chance to beat Utah. BPI has BYU ranked 61 and Utah 158.

The Sagarin rankings rank BYU the lowest, but they still project BYU to win by two points. Sagarin has BYU ranked 91 and Utah at 121.