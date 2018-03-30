BYU Morning Links: Fred Warner and Jonah Trinnaman Visit NFL Teams, Mike Leach Speaks at LDS Institute, and more

With BYU Football’s Pro Day today, NFL teams have lined up visits with a couple BYU football players prior to next month’s draft. Fred Warner is the only surefire draft pick in the 2018 draft, but Jonah Trinnaman has been receiving interest as well.

Here is what is going on in the BYU sports world:

Fred Warner’s has been a popular name around NFL circles, and the Buffalo Bills used one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits to host Warner at their facilities. NYup.com says that the Bills have a “pressing need for athletic linebackers”, something they hope Warner can provide.

In addition to the Bills, the Dallas Cowboys’ official website highlighted Warner as a “possible pick” with a breakdown and video of Warner. The Philadelphia Eagles also tweeted a video showcasing Warner’s abilities.

According to @fduffy3, BYU linebacker Fred Warner's versatility makes him an interesting name to watch. Learn more in today's Meet The Prospect.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dEBUUUhIx1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 29, 2018

Possible Pick: BYU's Fred Warner is a solid Day 2 pick and might have jumped himself into the second round after his performance at the combine and individual workouts.



In-depth Analysis ➡️ https://t.co/oj7Bx0VS7P pic.twitter.com/Q6ov1WCBtT — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 26, 2018

Jonah Trinnaman is getting looks from NFL teams, as the Chicago Bears met with the speedy WR for dinner Thursday night. If Trinnaman can post a sub 4.4 forty time and a 40-plus inch vertical jump in his pro day, a team may take a late round flyer on him.

Current Washington State head coach and BYU alumnus Mike Leach spoke at a LDS institute Wednesday night in Pullman, Washington. Leach is a member of the LDS Church and recently said the he reads out of the Book of Mormon and Doctrine and Covenants.

.@Coach_Leach speaking to (mostly) college kids about leadership and teamwork. Talking right now about being raised in Cody, WY and his early love of Daniel Boone. pic.twitter.com/KwF9N3py3Z — Chappy® (@cbrandonchapman) March 29, 2018