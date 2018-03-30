 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BYU Morning Links: Fred Warner and Jonah Trinnaman Visit NFL Teams, Mike Leach Speaks at LDS Institute, and more

News in the BYU sports world

By Robby McCombs
BYU v Cincinnati Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

With BYU Football’s Pro Day today, NFL teams have lined up visits with a couple BYU football players prior to next month’s draft. Fred Warner is the only surefire draft pick in the 2018 draft, but Jonah Trinnaman has been receiving interest as well.

Here is what is going on in the BYU sports world:

In addition to the Bills, the Dallas Cowboys’ official website highlighted Warner as a “possible pick” with a breakdown and video of Warner. The Philadelphia Eagles also tweeted a video showcasing Warner’s abilities.

More From Vanquish The Foe