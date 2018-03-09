A future game for BYU Football versus Ohio State? Ty Detmer says Buckeyes are on BYU’s future schedule

BYU has played teams many teams from major conferences since becoming independent, and it looks like the Cougars may have one of the best in Ohio State on its future football schedule.

In an interview on Utah’s 1280 The Zone, Ty Detmer was asked about BYU’s independent status and future schedules. At one point, Ty mentioned that “Ohio State’s on the {BYU} schedule”; he went on to say that the Cougars will play USC, with whom BYU already has a series scheduled.

Ty’s statement isn’t totally out of left field, as Athletic Director Tom Holmoe teased fans last year about potential talks with Ohio State when he was in Columbus for the Men’s Volleyball Championship:

Coug Fans: Should I try and get a game? pic.twitter.com/7aBCc30bBl — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) May 4, 2017

Detmer didn’t mention when the game would be, but it seems the earliest possible game would be in 2020, where the Buckeyes still have an available non-conference game on their schedule.

Ohio State has shown a willingness to travel out west, as evidenced by future home-and-homes with Oregon and Washington, but getting the Buckeyes to play in Provo may be a pipe dream for Cougar fans.

If this does indeed happen, The Horseshoe will surely be a destination trip for many Cougar fans.

You can go to 1280’s website to listen to the whole interview; Ty mentions Ohio State at the 17:50 mark.

UPDATE: SB Nation’s Matt Brown reached out to Ohio State, who said that “Nothing has been scheduled at this time.”

Re: rumors of future BYU/Ohio State game. Ohio State spokesman tells me "Nothing scheduled at this time". — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) March 10, 2018

We’ll keep you updated on any other developments.