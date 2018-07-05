BYU Football Recruiting: 2019 DE/LB Michael Daley Commits to Cougars

BYU added the 10th piece to its 2019 recruiting class with the commitment of Lone Peak HS (Utah) Outside Linebacker/Defensive End Michael Daley. Daley announced the commitment via his twitter account.

I’ve dreamed of this moment for a looooong time and grateful to say it’s finally here! Excited to announce my COMMITMENT to play football at Brigham Young University! GO COUGS! @fsitake @kalanifsitake pic.twitter.com/LYMeGlZhtq — Michael Daley (@MichaelDaley45) July 5, 2018

Daley committed to BYU after receiving a scholarship offer about two weeks ago, and also held offers from UNLV and Air Force.

At 6’3”, 225 pounds Daley comes from a BYU football family. Daley is the son of former BYU linebacker Neal Daley and is the nephew of former BYU linebacker David Nixon. Daley told 247 Sports that BYU coaches expect him to follow in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps and play linebacker during his time at BYU.

Looking at his film, Daley played a lot of DE at Lone Peak and can really rush the passer and cause havoc in the backfield. According to Max Preps, he’s totaled 40 tackles, 8 sacks and 1 pick six in 13 varsity games. His athleticism can be seen on tape, and he shows off some of that athleticism with this easy jam:

Work never stops from the turf to the hardwood always have to elevate the game pic.twitter.com/9IxKt59p6z — Michael Daley (@MichaelDaley45) April 18, 2018

You can watch Michael’s junior year highlights below: