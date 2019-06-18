Countdown to Kickoff (72): How to watch BYU Football Media Day, Story lines to Watch

Great news, Cougar fans — If you turn on BYUtv at just about any time Tues. Jun. 18, there will be BYU Football content on your television. It’s finally time for this year’s edition of BYU Football Media Day! This is the ninth annual media day, and coverage will be much like it has been in years past, but we’ve got your scoop on what you can watch and when:

For you super early risers (or maybe east coasters), you can start the day off at 6:30 a.m. MT with a replay of the BYU vs. Western Michigan Potato Bowl. Spoiler alert: BYU wins and Zach Wilson has one heck of a game. Zach Wilson is one of a couple of big things to keep your eyes and ears open for — How is QB1’s shoulder?

Things will officially start off with BYU’s State of the Program at 9 a.m. MT. According to BYU’s press release, State of the Program will feature Head Football Coach Kalani Sitake, Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb, Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, and players Zach Wilson, Matt Bushman, Dayan Ghanwoloku, and Zayne Anderson. You can expect to hear how things have been going in the offseason, in addition to some administrative stuff, like, where is BYU with ESPN? Will any games be covered on ESPN+ in the future? As per usual, Trevor Matich will participate in this program, which will be simulcast on ESPN3 and BYU Radio. You can tune in at BYUtv.org if you can’t get to a television.

A special two-hour edition of BYU Sports Nation will follow State of the Program, where you can be sure to hear from plenty of players and coaches, and enjoy a recap of all the information that was shared during State of the Program. (This will be on BYUtv, ESPN3, BYUtv.org, WatchESPN, BYU Radio, and byuradio.org.)

The next big programming item will be at 2 p.m. MT and is called, “150 Years of College Football: BYU’s impact on the game.” This live special is in honor of the 150th year of college football (2019). It will feature Trevor Matich, Kevin Weiberg, executive director of College Football 150th Anniversary, and Ivan Maisel, ESPN senior writer and editor-at-large of ESPN College Football 150, who will talk about BYU’s unique contributions to college football.

You can end the afternoon/evening with a rebroadcast of BYU beating no. 6 Wisconsin. Because who doesn’t want to re-live that gloriousness?

P.S. We probably all know by now that I personally am a huge fan of the web chats that go on throughout the day. It’s a more intimate and loose setting where the players and coaches answer silly questions and play games together — it’s a great chance to get to know the guys. Here is the schedule for those, which you can watch on byutv.org or the BYU Football Facebook page (all times are MT):