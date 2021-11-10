Looking at the BYU Basketball Talent Pipeline

BYU received huge news Wednesday afternoon when blue-chip prospect Collin Chandler announced his commitment to BYU.

Collin is the highest-rated recruit BYU has ever signed in the ratings era and will be a foundational piece for BYU in the Big 12 once he arrives home from his mission in 2024. Collin is the headliner, but BYU has other talented players in the pipeline that will also join the program in the coming seasons

Height: 6-5

High School: Wasatch Academy

Position: SG

Signing Class: 2020

Year Joining Program: 2022

Saunders was teammates at Wasatch Academy with current BYU Cougars Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore. Saunders was one of the best high school shooters in the country and chose BYU over offers from Creighton, Oregon State, Utah State, and Utah. He was a top 300 recruit in the nation. Saunders was First Team All-State multiple years and shot absolutely lights out. Three-point shooting is his greatest weapon, but he’s more than that. He has a 6-foot-8 wingspan and can attack and score off the dribble.

His AAU coach Marty Haws said the following about him: “Richie is a very good shooter and a consistent scorer. He is also a really good finisher in transition. Richie can score at all three levels. He possesses a special mid-range game. He can really stuff the stat sheet.”

Player Comp: Chase Fischer

Fischer is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in BYU history and averaged 18 points as a senior. I think Richie has a higher ceiling because he is bigger and more athletic than Chase and can do more off the dribble. A Chase Fischer type career for Richie would be a great thing for BYU.

Height: 6-3

High School: Fremont High School

Position: PG

Signing Class: 2020

Year Joining Program: 2022

Hall was a consensus 3-star recruit and top 500 player in the nation. He was a big riser as a senior as chose BYU over offers from Oregon State, Utah State, and others.

Dallin Hall has the range to pull up from 3, and he also has the strength to drive into the paint and finish among the big guys. He can go up strong and dunk over smaller defenders, and he’s crafty enough to get around the bigger guys. His shooting form is solid. He’s reliable spotting up and off-the-dribble, and he has a step back jumper in his arsenal.

Hall led Fremont High School to the 6A Utah state championship as a senior. In the championship game, he led his team with 16 points and 11 assists. He’s a dynamic scorer that can handle the ball and make plays for his teammates. As a senior, he averaged just under 23 points a game to go along with 6.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Hall will be quickly be a rotational player for BYU and likely a starter soon in his BYU career.

Height: 6-5

High School: Union High School (Vancouver, WA)

Position: SG

Signing Class: 2020

Year Joining Program: 2022

Toolson will return from his mission before next season like Hall and Saunders. Toolson is the son of former BYU player/assistant coach Andy Toolson and chose BYU over Utah, Utah State, and Boise State.

Toolson was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Washington after a breakout senior season. Heled Union HS to a 27-1 record and averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. A late bloomer, Toolson started his high school career as a 5-foot-6 freshman, was on the JV team as a sophomore, became an All-Region player as junior, and then really came onto the recruiting scene during his senior year.

Height: 6-7

High School: Timpview

Position: SF/PF

Signing Class: 2021

Year Joining Program: 2023

Wahlin is also on a mission and committed to BYU September 2021. He chose BYU over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, New Mexico, San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, Nevada, and Dixie State. He was the 2nd best prospect in the state of Utah according to 247’s composite ratings and the top prospect outside of Wasatch Academy. He was rated as the 180th best prospect in the nation.

Wahlin is a SF/PF who does a lot of his damage off the bounce and moves well for a guy his size. He has nice handles and is a good finisher around the basket who can finish above the rim or at different angles. Wahlin likely projects as a wing player at BYU who adds length on the perimeter. Wahlin will need to put on a little more weight to consistently compete at the Division One level, but he has the size and skill set to eventually be a starter for BYU.

Player Comp: Lee Cummard

I see some Cummard in Wahlin. Both are long, thin guys are who are very versatile. Cummard played all on the wing, and Wahlin could play a bit at the four if he puts on some weight due to the nature of basketball today. Cummard is an all-timer at BYU and Wahlin will have a tough time living up to that, but he has the skill to be a multi-year starter for BYU.

2023 Targets

Dravyn isn’t the only 2023 target, just the most prominent one BYU is after.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Gibbs is originally from Indiana, but he’s currently prepping at Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman, Utah. It is coached by former Wasatch head coach David Evans. Lawhorn is the top rated recruit in the state of Utah and a high-end 4 star recruit. He was rated as a 5 star before a foot injury kept him out his sophomore year. BYU reached out to him while he was out and has been one of the schools on him the hardest.

Dra is a 6-foot point guard that is lightning quick and can score at the basket or from the three. He is one of the top point guards in the 2023 class and BYU is right in the mix for him. Other schools recruiting him hard are Purdue and Indiana.

Dra visited BYU the weekend of the Utah football game and posted about it on his IG. Needless to say, he would be a huge addition for BYU. 247 sports has him rated higher than Collin Chandler, and Collin is the highest rated recruit to ever sign with BYU.