How to watch BYU Basketball vs. San Diego State

BYU Basketball will play its second game of the 2021-22 season when the San Diego State Aztecs visit the Marriott Center Friday night.

BYU’s old Mountain West rivals have played one game so far, on the same night the Cougars did (Nov. 9). SDSU played UC Riverside and won, 66-53. BYU (who has also played one game) faced Cleveland State and came out victorious, 69-59 was the final score.

BYU and SDSU last met in Dec. 2020. The Cougars won that one, 72-62.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch the game:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (sideline)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game

Radio Coverage:

