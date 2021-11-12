BYU Picks Up Physical Win Over San Diego State

Alex Barcello hit some key shots late and BYU’s defense held strong in a hard fought 66-60 win over San Diego State Friday night in the Marriott Center.

BYU led for most of the night but San Diego State was within a possession or two almost the whole game. Alex Barcello led BYU with 17 points on 6-10 shooting, and senior backcourt mate Te’Jon Lucas scored 13 points and hit clutch free throws late. BYU only shot 4-18 (22%) from three, but they held the Aztecs to 3-22 from distance and out rebounded the Aztecs 42-38. San Diego State defended BYU tough, but BYU held serve in the turnover margin 11-11.

Freshman Fousseyni Traore had a nice game once again off the bench, finishing with 9 points and 8 boards versus an athletic and experienced SDSU front line. BYU did a nice job on SDSU star guard Matt Bradley, who got in early foul trouble and finished 4-11 from the field and 8 points.

SDSU came into thee game ranked 33 in KenPom, so this will be a nice resume win for BYU come March and a chance to be a Quad One win.

BYU faces its toughest non-conference test next when they travel to Portland to take on #13 Oregon Tuesday night on ESPN.