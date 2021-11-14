BYU Remains at 14 in AP Poll, 15 in Coaches Poll

After moving up three spots in the AP Poll last week, BYU remained 15 in the Coaches Poll and 14 in the AP Poll in this week’s newest rankings.

BYU finally had its bye after playing in 10 consecutive weeks, and it didn’t cost them in the polls.

Recency bias is very real and as nice as it is to hit the softer part of the schedule after facing six P5s and three rivals in the first 10 weeks of the year, it’s even nicer that the voters didn’t forget about the 5-1 record against P5s and focus on the three-week stretch of Idaho State, the bye and Georgia Southern.

The College Football Playoff Rankings which also featured the Cougars ranked at 14 last week will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN. In order for BYU to crack the NY6, it’ll probably have to be ranked in the Top 10-11. Due to the bye week, it’s very possible the Cougars get jumped by a team or two, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortunately, BYU will be back in action this weekend when it travels to Statesboro, GA to face Georgia Southern. The Eagles are 3-8 on the year and are coming off a 38-30 comeback win over Texas State on Saturday. The game is slated to kickoff at 2 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.