BYU Opens as 20-Point Favorite Over Georgia Southern

After a much deserved bye week, BYU will travel across the country to play Georgia Southern. Opening lines were released for the game and BYU opened as a 20-point favorite. The over/under for the game is 60.5.

College Football

Week 12 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/JXCMvQspDz — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 14, 2021

Georgia Southern snapped a 4-game losing streak this past weekend with a 38-30 win over Texas State. That moved them to 3-7 on the season. The Eagles fired their coach earlier in the season and recently hired Clay Helton as the new head coach, who was fired last month at USC.

Georgia Southern is a triple option team and unsurprisingly relies on the run. They are 20th nationally in rushing yards per game and 122nd in passing yards. They average 22.3 ppg and give up an average of 31.6 ppg, which is 104th nationally.

BYU should have a good contingent of fans from the South at the game. The game kicks off at 4:00 ET Saturday afternoon on ESPN+. You will need a ESPN+ subscription to watch the game.