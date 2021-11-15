Kickoff Time and TV Details Announced For BYU At USC

BYU will get a late night kickoff on ESPN for its regular season finale. Broadcast plans were announced for 11/27 games, and BYU-USC will kickoff at 7:30 pm PT on ESPN.

This game was also supposed to be the season finale for USC, but the 11/13 game versus Cal was postponed to 12/4 due to COVID issues within the Cal football program. USC is 4-5 on the year and faces rival UCLA this upcoming weekend before hosting BYU.

The BYU-Utah basketball game at the Huntsman Center the same day will tip off an hour earlier, meaning the two games will overlap for a bit. The hoops game is on Pac-12 Network.

BYU is #14 in the College Football Playoff rankings released last week. The new ones will come out Tuesday. BYU still has a slight hope at getting a NY6 bid if chaos ensues for teams above and below them. Beating Georgia Southern and USC is obviously prerequisite to that, but BYU will at least have hopes of a New Year’s Day bowl game if they beat the Trojans.

USC fired head coach Clay Helton last month and lost star WR Drake London to a season -ending injury recently. USC has talent, but it will be interesting to see their motivation level for the game.