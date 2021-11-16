How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 12 Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational

BYU Basketball has a big opportunity Tuesday night when they face the no. 12 Oregon Ducks in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

Both Cougars and Ducks are 2-0 on the season. BYU has wins over SDSU and Cleveland State, while Oregon has beaten Texas Southern and SMU. Oregon’s most recent game was on Fri. Nov. 12 (against SMU). The final score was 86-63 in favor of the Ducks. BYU’s last game was on Nov. 12, too, at the Marriott Center against San Diego State. It was a game that went down to the wire, but the Cougars prevailed, 66-60.

BYU and Oregon have met up to play basketball 23 times total. The last time was in 2014, with Oregon winning, 87-68.

If you won’t be at the Trail Blazers’ arena to see the game in person, here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Nov. 16, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.