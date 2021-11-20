How to watch no. 14 BYU Football at Georgia Southern

BYU Football is at Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon for its penultimate game of the regular season.

BYU is 8-2 on the season and is ranked 14 in the AP Poll as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cougars had a bye last week. Their most recent game was played on Nov. 6 against Idaho State. The Cougars performed as they were expected to, winning, 59-14.

The Georgia Southern Eagles, of the Sun Belt Conference, are 3-7 this season. They won at Texas State last Saturday, 38-30. Prior to that, they had lost four games in a row.

This will be the first ever meeting between BYU and Georgia Southern. The Cougars will be wearing white uniforms with royal blue accents. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 20, 2:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia

Channel:

ESPN+ (When considering a subscription, keep in mind that BYU basketball plays UVU on ESPN+ on Dec. 1, so if you get a month-long subscription, you’ll have access to both games.)

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Danny Waugh (play by play)

Amy Zimmer (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

Countdown to Kickoff (1 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Dave McCann and a group of other analysts preview the game.

Post-Game Show:

BYUtv Sports Post-Game (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online: