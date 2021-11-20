How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Central Methodist University

After a thorough beating of the no. 12 team in the country earlier this week, BYU Basketball will be back home Saturday night to play the NAIA’s Central Methodist Eagles.

With Alex Barcello contributing 25 points, the Cougars destroyed the no. 12 Oregon Ducks in Portland, 81-49. Defense was on lock — the Nov. 16 Phil Knight Invitational game was never really close. It was a clinic.

This could (and should) result in BYU breaking into the top 25 come Sunday. But before that, and taking on Utah next week, the Cougars will face Central Methodist. BYU heads into Saturday’s game with a spotless 3-0 record, 2-0 on their home court.

This will be the first meeting between BYU and CMU. The Eagles are 7-0 to start the season. They last played on Nov. 18, beating Columbia College by just one point, 62-61.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.