BYU Beats Georgia Southern, Moves to 9-2

#14 BYU had some key players out and was lackadaisical at times coming off the bye, but they took care of business in a 41-17 road win at Georgia Southern. BYU was down 17-14 at one point and went into the half up 20-17, but the defense pitched a second half shutout and the offense scored enough to come away with a comfortable victory.

Tyler Allgeier had his fifth one hundred-yard rushing game of the season and finished with 136 yards and 1 touchdown while QB Jaren Hall threw for 312 yards and 2 TDs. Puka Nacua finished with 83 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns and Gunner Romney came back from injury and hauled in 5 catches for 87 yards.

Linebacker Payton Wilgar missed the game after announcing he is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, and WR Neil Pau’u missed the game — and possibly the rest of the season — with a lower leg injury.

BYU’s defense had struggles in the first half but they clamped down late in the game, aided by two interceptions from Jakob Robinson to stop any GSU comeback hopes. BYU outgained GSU in yardage 514-268 and won the turnover battle 2-0.

BYU moves to 9-2 on the season and will travel to LA next week to play USC in the regular season finale for BYU.