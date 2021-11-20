BYU Basketball Blows Out Central Methodist, Moves to 4-0

BYU unsurprisingly had little trouble in a 97-61 win over NAIA foe Central Methodist University Saturday night. The win gave BYU its first 4-0 start of the Mark Pope era.

Four BYU Cougars were in double figures, led by 19 points from from Caleb Lohner and 16 from Alex Barcello. The 19 points tied a career high for Caleb Lohner, who also added 7 rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas was the lone starter not in double figures with two points, but the senior had a team high 7 assists.

BYU shot 57% from the field and 11-24 (46%) from three. Central Methodist shot 50%, but BYU forced 20 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 37-22.

Fousseyni Traore sat out after tweaking his ankle at the end of the Oregon game, but he is expected to be good to go next week.

BYU hosts Texas Southern Wednesday — a NCAA Tournament team last year — before travelling to Salt Lake City to face 4-0 Utah next Saturday.