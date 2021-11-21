BYU Opens as 6-Point Favorite Over USC

BYU Heads into its regular season finale versus USC with a 9-2 record and NY6 hopes still alive after a win over Georgia Southern. Vegas released lines for this week’s games and opened with BYU as a 6-point road favorite over the Trojans. The over/under for the game is 65.5

USC is 4-6 on the year and is coming off a 62-33 home loss to rival UCLA. Freshman QB Jaxson Dart threw for 325 yards, but the Trojans gave up 609 yards of total offense and appeared disinterested for much of the game. Head Coach Clay Helton was of course fired in September, and USC may just be looking forward to the offseason at this point. BYU was supposed to be USC’s season finale, but the game at Cal was rescheduled to December 4 due to COVID issues within Cal’s program.

BYU’s NY6 hopes were helped a bit over the weekend with the Utah win over Oregon. The Pac-12 is all but assured one NY6 bid and Cincinnati could get in the CFP, which would open up two NY6 slots for at-large teams. BYU of course has to beat USC if they want any shot to get a NY6 bid, but beating USC Saturday will at least give them hope going into conference championship weekend.