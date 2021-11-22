BYU Basketball Enters AP Poll Ranked 18

After blowing out the previously 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks last Tuesday in Portland 81-49, BYU hoops entered the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time this season at number 18. BYU was just outside the poll last week at number 29. Oregon fell out of the rankings and is just outside at number 26.

BYU has been ranked in all three seasons of the Mark Pope era after not being ranked since the 2010-2011 season. BYU was in the final AP Poll last season at number 23 and rose to as high as 14 in Pope’s first season as head coach.

BYU is 4-0 on the season and also has a nice win over San Diego State. BYU hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday — who made the NCAA Tournament last year as a 16 seed — and travels to Salt Lake City Saturday versus a good 5-0 Utah team. Fousseyni Traore missed Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury, so his status will be worth monitoring this week, particularly with Utah’s big front line.

In-state teams Utah State and Weber State have both looked good, and BYU also games remaining versus Creighton and the Diamond Head Classic, so BYU will be tested before WCC play tips off New Year’s Day.