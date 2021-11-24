How to watch no. 18 BYU Basketball vs. Texas Southern

BYU Basketball’s last home game of Nov. will be Wednesday night against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Cougars, who entered the AP Poll at no. 18 this week, last played on Saturday. They beat Central Methodist, 97-61 at the Marriott Center. That brought BYU to 4-0 on the year.

Texas Southern, out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, has yet to win a game this season at 0-5. They played at North Carolina State on Sunday, losing 65-57. Their other losses came at the hands of Saint Mary’s, Washington, Air Force, and a common opponent with BYU, the Oregon Ducks. The tigers lost at Oregon on Nov. 9, 83-66, while BYU came out victorious last week, 81-49.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

