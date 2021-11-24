BYU Beats Texas Southern, Sets Up Undefeated Matchup With Utah

#18 BYU controlled the glass and took care of the ball as they beat Texas Southern 81-64 Wednesday night in the Marriott Center.

Senior Te’Jon had his best game in a BYU uniform with 18 points to go along with 7 assists and 0 turnovers and Gideon George had a career high 16 rebounds and added 11 points. Alex Barcello scored 12 points, Gavin Baxter had 11 points and Fousseyni Traore scored a career high 13 points.

Texas Southern came into the game as one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation and BYU dominated the glass with a 52-32 rebounding advantage. BYU also had just 8 turnovers and forced the Tigers into 12.

BYU shot a lot of threes, but finished 8-32 (25%) from distance. Barcello had his worst shooting night with 2-7 from three and 3-11 from the field, but BYU found other ways to win comfortably. Texas Southern came into the game 0-5, but they had single-digit losses on the road to St Mary’s, NC State, Washington and Air Force.

BYU moves to 5-0 and travels to Salt Lake City for a road game at 5-0 Utah. The Utes look like a solid squad with a big front court and a trio of transfer guards. The game will be at 7:30 pm MT at the Huntsman Center on Pac-12 Network.