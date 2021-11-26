Along the trail to Los Angeles for BYU Football at USC

If you’re headed to sunny California this weekend for the last game of what’s been a great season so far for BYU Football, we’ve got some suggestions on how to spend your time.

The Cougars’ game at Memorial Coliseum against USC kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday night. Until then, a few of our BYU Twitter BFFs, Jen and Dave Holtkamp and Jake Welch, were kind enough to give some input on where visiting Cougar fans should hang out and what they should eat around LA.

As always, let us know if you try out any of their recommendations, and leave any additional ones you may have in the comments.

Things to do:

LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)/La Brea Tar Pits — ‘A gateway back to the Ice Age, right in the heart of LA’: These two are on the same lot but tickets are sold separately. You can walk around the tar pits for free!

Griffith Observatory — Jess and Mary visited the observatory on a visit a few years back and heartily agree with this suggestion. The observatory itself is beautiful and has plenty of entertainment, but the views of the city are truly unmatched.

The Broad and MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) — These are two separate museums but are very close to each other, and free.

With kids:

California Science Center — Free admission with exception of special exhibits

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles — Both this museum and the science centerare right by the stadium along with the Rose Garden.

*museums during COVID need to be reserved online even for free museums and require vaccine or negative COVID test proof

Places to Eat:

Guisados (Mexican)

Phillipe’s (Historic French dip sandwiches and more!)

The Griddle Cafe (Breakfast food, open 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.)

Grand Central Market — Cool food hall with a good variety of food (including pupusas ;)) Jess and Mary also ate here when they visited — lots of GREAT options. Everyone will be able to find something delicious to eat.