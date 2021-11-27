How to watch no. 13 BYU Football at USC

BYU Football’s final game of the regular season is here. The Cougars play USC at Memorial Coliseum Saturday night.

BYU rose a spot to 13 in the AP Poll this week after getting a win at Georgia Southern last week, 34-17. That victory brought the Cougars to 9-2 on the year. USC will be the fifth Pac-12 team BYU plays this season. BYU defeated all four other Pac-12 opponents (Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State).

USC is 4-6 overall, 3-5 in conference play. The Trojans last played on Sat. Nov. 20 against UCLA. USC lost that game, 62-33 — their second loss in a row.

Saturday will mark BYU’s second time ever playing at USC. The Cougars and Trojans most recently met at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2019, with BYU winning 30-27 in overtime.

The Cougars will be wearing white jerseys as part of their ‘Royal Oreo’ uniform combo. If you won’t be in Los Angeles (where it will be 71 degrees and sunny) for the season finale, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play by play)

Rod Gilmore (analyst)

Stormy Buonantony (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

Countdown to Kickoff (7 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Dave McCann and a group of other analysts preview the game.

Post-Game Show:

BYUtv Sports Post-Game (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online: