How to watch no. 18 BYU Basketball at Utah

The no. 18 BYU Cougars will play the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.
BYU heads into the rivalry game with a 5-0 record. The Cougars last played against Texas Southern on Wednesday at the Marriott Center, and won, 81-64. Utah is also 5-0 and last played in SLC against Tulsa. The Utes won, 72-58. They also have wins over Boston College, Bethune-Cookman, Sacramento State, and Abilene Christian.
The Cougars and Utes last met in Dec. 2020 in Provo. BYU won that game, 82-64. The overall record for BYU/Utah games is 132-129 in favor of BYU. This will be the first true road game of the season for the Cougars. Utah is 3-0 in home games.
If you won’t be at the Huntsman Center, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- Pac-12 Network
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Roxy Berenstein (play-by-play)
- Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
