BYU Beats USC to Cap Off 10-2 Regular Season

BYU’s defense held on at the very end as BYU pulled out a 35-31 win over USC Saturday night in Los Angeles.

BYU trailed 31-28 after leading 28-13, but a Jackson McChesney rushing TD with under 4 minutes left gave BYU the final margin. USC drove the ball down the filed on the final possession, but a fourth and sixth stop in the USC redzone sealed the game for BYU.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 111 yards and 2 TDs while Jaren Hall threw for 276 yards, 2 TDs and 2 picks. BYU’s defense gave up 18 second half points, but they held USC to zero points on their final two drives to come up with the win.

This caps off one of the best regular seasons in BYU history. BYU is 10-2 and finished 6-1 versus P5 teams and 5-0 versus the Pac-12. BYU lost Zach Wilson and host of other starters but didn’t skip a beat and built on last year’s 11-1 record.

BYU will now wait it’s bowl fate, which should be finalized when the final CFP rankings are revealed Sunday, December 5.