BYU Basketball Moves to 12 in AP Top 25 Poll

One week after debuting in the AP Top 25 poll at 18, BYU Men’s Basketball moved all the way up to 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. BYU had a home win over Texas Southern and a road win over Utah to move them to 6-0. This is the first time in BYU’s history that they have been in the top 15 before January. The previous high ranking in the Mark Pope era was 14 in March 2020.

BYU is one of 20 remaining undefeated teams — out of 358 D1 teams total — as they gear up for two road games. BYU plays at UVU Wednesday and at Missouri State Saturday. UVU is 6-1 on the year and has one of the best big men in the country in Fardaws Aimaq. UVU is currently 181 in KenPom and has won 6 in a row after a season-opening loss to Boise State. Missouri State is 62 in Kenpom and should offer a good test for BYU.

The number 12 ranking shows a great deal of respect for BYU and the job Mark Pope is doing. BYU has 3 nice wins over SDSU, Oregon and Utah and the country is taking notice. BYU will now look to crack the top 10 for the first time since Jimmer’s senior year.