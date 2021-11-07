5-Star CB Cormani McClain, 3 Other Florida Recruits Visit BYU

Update: BYU seemingly made the latest top 5 for Cormani McClain that he released Sunday morning. The Tweet references schools showing the most love, but the graphic says top 5.

The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love, “Shoutout” pic.twitter.com/c7fT02h4OI — MONEYTEAM (@CormaniMcClain2) November 7, 2021

BYU got some high profile visitors from the state of Florida this weekend during the Idaho State game. 5-Star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain and 3 other recruits from Lakeland, Florida were in Provo to take in the atmosphere on a gorgeous November day in Utah.

Trainer and Cormani’s uncle Tyre Brooks, who setup the visit, tweeted out the below photo. “Florida Boyz Takeover….What do you all think of these boyz coming out helping @BYUfootball to win a #Big12 championship”

This was the second time Cormani McClain visited BYU after going to Provo in June with Brooks to attend a BYU camp. Both were unofficial visits, meaning the recruits had to pay their own way to Provo. Cormani is a consensus 5-star cornerback and the top corner and a top 10 player in the 2023 class. He released his initial top 5 a couple months ago and BYU was not in it, but his recent tweets and visit to BYU may indicate BYU has a flicker of hope. He tweeted out the below October 23.

“BYU Still In The Top Guys” “@BYUfootball — MONEYTEAM (@CormaniMcClain2) October 23, 2021

Kingsley Suamataia, the 5-Star Oregon OT that just transferred to BYU, gave his little pitch to Cormani on Twitter.

Lets make our way to the top https://t.co/P8Qi3Gcyey — Kingsley 76 SUAMATAIA (@baby76kings) November 7, 2021

Cormani’s mom seemed to enjoy that her son and friends were at BYU.

The other 3 recruits that visited are 2023 DB Dontay Joyner, 2023 WR Daidren Zipperer, and 2024 RB Dmarius Rucker. None of the three are currently rated by 247 Sports, but Joyner and Rucker have offers from South Florida and other regional schools

I spoke with Daidren Zipperer who talked about how the visit went.

“The visit went great. As soon as we landed from Florida to Utah people recognized us. Then we got to Provo and came right to the game and they showed major love as soon as we walked in. I signed autographs, and took many pictures with the fans Also the coaches showed love. The student section was amazing, chanting my name was very awesome. This would be a great place to be and I would consider this. #Go Cougs”

I also asked Daidren if BYU is a realistic place for him, Cormani, Donday and Dmarius. “Yessir we all loved it. Felt like home.”

Kalani met with all four recruits before the Idaho State game.

Cormani has the biggest schools in the nation going after him and BYU’s involvement with the other three recruits is still up in the air, but the fact that all four flew from Florida on their own dime — and that Cormani did it for a second time — is exciting and at the very least isn’t a bad sign.