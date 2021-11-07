BYU Climbs to 14 in AP Poll, 15 in Coaches Poll

BYU finds itself back inside the Top 15 of the AP Poll, coming in at No. 14 one day after picking up its eighth win of the year. BYU was 17 last week. BYU also jumped from 20 to 15 in the Coaches Poll.

The Cougars took care of Idaho State on Senior Day, 59-14, and have finally reached their bye week after competing for 10 straight weeks. The game was never in question, and it gave a bunch of players who rarely see the field a chance to play in front of a sold-out Lavell Edwards Stadium. The bye week comes at a good time and will give banged up players a much needed rest.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, and to the surprise of many fans, the Cougars entered the rankings at No. 15 despite being ranked two spots lower in the AP Poll. A number of teams ahead of BYU lost over the weekend, allowing the Cougars a chance to move up in the only poll that really matters.

The new CFP Poll will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN.