BYU Basketball Player Preview: Te’Jon Lucas

Te’Jon Lucas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 187

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Last Schools: Illinois, Milwaukee

Class: RS Senior

Te’Jon Lucas Player Preview

Te’Jon Lucas will pair with Alex Barcello to form one of the most experienced back courts in the nation. Lucas is a sixth-year senior and has been one of the more versatile guards nationally the past two seasons at Milwaukee. Last season he averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 39% shooting from the field and 28% from deep.

According to KenPom he was top 50 in usage percentage and 21st in assist rate and his 5.8 assists were top 20 nationally. Lucas put up similar number the year prior where he also averaged over 14 points and 5 assists per game. Lucas was All-Horizon in both of his seasons at Milwaukee. He’s had three games the last two seasons where he’s scored over 30 points.

Prior to Milwaukee, Lucas played two seasons at Illinois where he started in 34 of his 60 games for the Illini and averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 assists as a sophomore while shooting 48%.

Lucas is a play maker and an elite passer. He can score and rebound, but his greatest strength is his court vision and passing ability. He absolutely has the ability to score and create his own shot — which he will do plenty of — but his decision making will set up and create better shots for the whole offense. Having better players around him should cause his efficiency to improve and get better looks.

Lucas essentially replaces Brandon Averette, but I think he overall is an upgrade over Averette. That’s no knock on BA who was Second Team All-WCC, but Lucas is a bit bigger and isn’t quite as turnover prone.

Kansas made a late offer to Lucas, but he believed in Mark Pope to commit to BYU over Kansas and multiple other Power Conference schools.

2021-2022 Expectations: Starter, Foundational Player

Te’Jon is one of BYU’s important players. He can score, pass, rebound and defend. BYU has some really good players, but Barcello and Lucas are the back bone of the team and will be the key piece if BYU is to advance in the NCAA Tournament.