How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Cleveland State

BYU Basketball plays its first official game of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night when Cleveland State visits the Marriott Center. This will be the first time the two teams have ever played.

The Cleveland State Vikings, out of the Horizon League (and picked to finish first in that league), has played two exhibition games. The Vikings beat Case Western Reserve, 100-56 on Oct. 30 then defeated Otterbein on Nov. 5, 74-33.

The Cougars played in just one exhibition game on Nov. 4 against Colorado Christian. BYU won that game, 63-45. BYU was picked to finish second in the WCC. The Cougars are returning 8 players and have added 9 newcomers to the squad.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch the season opener for BYU:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Nov. 9, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (sideline)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.