BYU Basketball Player Preview: Alex Barcello

Alex Barcello

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Last School: Arizona

Class: RS Senior

Alex Barcello Player Preview

Alex Barcello is the heart and soul of the team. In his first year at BYU, he was a starter alongside some all-time greats at BYU. He had a nice season, averaging just over 9 points and shooting 49% from three.

In his first senior year last year, Barcello become the focal point of the team and led BYU to a 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was an All-American Honorable mention and averaged 16.1 points, 4.7, and 4.3 assists on 52% shooting from the floor and 48% from three.

Barcello is one of the best shooters in the country. He’s been in the top 20 nationally each of the last two seasons in three-point percentage. BYU has a lot of good players on the team, but Barcello needs to shoot more. He only made 53 threes last season — with how efficient he is, BYU should be drawing him up more plays to hit over 100 threes this year. His efficiency will inevitably drop, but if he’s shooting over 40% he should be shooting much more than he is.

Barcello has mentioned that defense has been one of his focus points this offseason. I expect BYU to be a bit more aggressive on defense this year, and his steals numbers should tick up as a result.

2021-2022 Expectations: Star Player

Barcello didn’t have to come back to BYU this year. Haarms and Averette decided to move on and pursue professional opportunities, and Barcello could’ve made a lot of money somewhere. Ultimately, a chance at a special season and to play one final season in front of BYU fans was enough to convince AB to return. AB isn’t LDS, but he has embraced BYU and embodies what BYU and Mark Pope’s program is all about. He truly is a team-first player and represents the university at a high level.

I’ll look back on AB as one of my favorite BYU players ever, and he’ll have the chance to lead BYU to a special season as the focal point of the team.