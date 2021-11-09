 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BYU Moves Up to 14 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By Robby McCombs
NCAA Football: Virginia at Brigham Young Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

One week after checking in at number 15 in the inaugural college football rankings, BYU jumped one spot to number 14 in the College Football Rankings. BYU jumped ahead of #14 Auburn after their loss to Texas A&M.

BYU sits behind #13 Baylor and #12 Wake Forest, both of whom lost this past weekend. BYU and Baylor both have two losses, and the Bears have Oklahoma upcoming this weekend. Baylor has the head-to-head advantage over BYU, but it will be interesting to see if they slide behind BYU if they lose.

BYU was helped by having Utah enter the rankings at #24. That is BYU’s lone top 25 win. Virginia plays #9 Notre Dame this weekend, so a win for them would be big for BYU and possibly mean Virginia cracks the top 25. Another game to monitor is Washington State versus #3 Oregon. A win for Wazzu would put them in a tie for first in the Pac-12 North.

BYU has a bye this week before playing at Georgia Southern November 20.

