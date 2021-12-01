How to watch no. 12 BYU at Utah Valley University

BYU Basketball is back in action Wednesday night against Utah Valley University. It will be the second in-state game in a row for the Cougars after they faced and defeated the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, 75-64.
After beating Utah, who was 5-0 at the time, BYU rose six spots in the AP Poll to number 12. BYU is now 6-0. The school Mark Pope used to coach at, UVU, last played Denver in Orem and won, 77-68 in OT.
UVU is 6-1 on the season, with that one loss coming at Boise State on Nov. 9, the final score was 76-56. That was the first game for the Wolverines — They have since won six in a row.
If you won’t be attending the Crosstown Clash in person, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Wed. Dec. 1, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- UCCU Center, Orem, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- BYUtv and ESPN+
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann (play-by-play)
- Blaine Fowler (analyst)
Pre and Post-Game Coverage:
- Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
Loading comments...