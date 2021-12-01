BYU Falls in Overtime to UVU

BYU’s offense struggled all night as they lost to UVU 72-65 in overtime Wednesday night in Orem. BYU led for much of the night but the offense fell apart, especially in the final 8 minutes. BYU shot a paltry 32% from the floor and just 7-27 from deep. UVU big man Fardaws Aimaq was as good as advertised, scoring 24 points and hauling in 22 rebounds.

To make matters worse for BYU, Gavin Baxter went down in the first half with left knee injury that appeared serious. Baxter missed most of the last two seasons with injuries, and this unfortunately could be another season-ending injury for the BYU big man. Gideon George also did not play for BYU as he was out with non-COVID illness.

BYU outrebounded UVU 53-50, but the lackluster offense we’ve seen in games this season caught up to BYU. Alex Barcello was 6-16 from the field, Te’Jon Lucas shot 4-15, and Caleb Lohner was 4-15. Spencer Johnson had 15 points on 6-10 shooting, including the basket with 1.7 seconds left to send the game to overtime, but nobody else gave consistent offense.

BYU falls to 6-1 on the season and next heads to Missouri State for a road game Saturday afternoon.