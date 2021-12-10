“Coach Kalani Sitake is the guy to lead us into the Big 12” — BYU Announces New Contract for Kalani

After reports surfaced earlier this week of Kalani Sitake interviewing for the vacant Oregon Head Coach position, BYU announced Friday that Kalani has signed a new, “unprecedented” contract that runs through 2027.

OUR COACH.



We love you Coach Sitake!! pic.twitter.com/oFTyNsSqQI — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 10, 2021

From the release:

“In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” Holmoe said. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward. In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches. Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks. Kalani will continue to strengthen our football team culture and develop young leaders based on his emphasis of ‘love and learning’. I’m grateful for Kalani and the Sitake family for their commitment to BYU.” “I am grateful for the confidence that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the administration continue to have in my role leading the BYU football program,” Sitake said. “As both a former player and a BYU fan, it is an honor to be the head coach at this great university. I am blessed to lead a football program full of tremendous young men, outstanding coaches and staff and the best fans in the world. We’re all excited about the opportunities ahead as we prepare to enter the Big 12.”

Details of the contract aren’t public, but this signals that BYU is giving Kalani more resources as BYU heads into the Big 12. I don’t think Kalani’s salary was the main sticking point for him, but rather more money for his assistants and more resources to hire additional recruiting staff, analysts and other support staff to get BYU up to a Power 5 level.

In the end, this is huge for BYU to keep Kalani and the momentum going as BYU heads into the Big 12.