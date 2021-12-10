How to watch no. 24 BYU Basketball vs. Creighton

No. 24 BYU Basketball will be in South Dakota Saturday morning to face the Creighton Bluejays.

The 8-1 Cougars take the trip after defeating Utah State at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, 82-71. The Bluejays last played on Sat. Dec. 4 at their home arena against Iowa State (who was ranked no. 19 at the time). Creighton fell short in that one, 64-58 the final score. Creighton is 7-2 on the year, with their other loss coming at the hands of Colorado State.

BYU and Creighton have played each other nine times, with the last time (that counted — technically they met in 2016 and Creighton won but that win was vacated by the NCAA) being in 2010. BYU won, 77-65. Saturday’s game will be played at Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, just a couple of hours away from Creighton. Sanford Pentagon is where the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League plays. It seats 3,250.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 11, 10:00 a.m. MT

Location:

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Game Notes:

Channel:

FS1

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Telly Hughes (play-by-play)

Shon Morris (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

