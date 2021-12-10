BYU Flips Commitment of 2022 Three-Star OL Joe Brown from Virginia

BYU Football landed the commitment of Joe Brown on Friday night, a three-star offensive lineman from Lone Peak High School. Brown was originally committed to Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia, but with the surprising news of Bronco stepping down in Charlottesville, the Cougars were able to flip Brown’s commitment and keep him in the state.

Brown is a 6’3 285 lbs senior at Lone Peak and has plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU. He’s a member of the 2022 recruiting class, meaning he’d join BYU in 2024 after his mission.

Joe’s brother, Terrence, also played offensive line for the Cougars. Terrence played in 50 games with 39 starts from 2005, 2008-2011, blocking for a BYU offense led by Max Hall, Harvey Unga, Dennis Pitta and Austin Collie.

Joe is the first commit to flip from Virginia to BYU, and there could be more to come in the next few days. This weekend BYU is hosting a number of high priority recruits for official visits. With early signing day beginning on Wednesday, the timing of Kalani’s extension paired with official visits is a great start to what could be a great week on the recruiting trail.