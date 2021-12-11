Creighton Too Much as BYU Falls to the Bluejays

Creighton raced out to an 18-point half time lead and were never truly threatened as BYU fell 83-71 Saturday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

BYU’s lack of size was exposed, as Creighton 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner controlled the paint with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Creighton leading scorer Ryan Hawkins had 19 points in the first half and finished with 25 points.

BYU shot well from deep (12-23), but couldn’t get anything going inside the paint and had 15 turnovers. Alex Barcello had 28 points and Seneca Knight was the other lone Cougar in double figures with 13 points.

BYU showed some fight in the second half and cut the lead to 10, but missed a couple opportunities to cut it single digits and Creighton capitalized.

BYU moves to 8-2 with the loss and has a week off with finals until they travel to Ogden to take on a good Weber State team next Saturday.