BYU Flips McKenzie Twins From Virginia

BYU got some good news Monday morning as twins Dominique and Marcus McKenzie announced that they committed to BYU. The pair had originally committed to Virginia back in September.

Both players were in Provo this past weekend for an official visit and re-opened their recruitment after Bronco stepped down as Virginia coach earlier this month. Their dad is former BYU running back Brian McKenzie and their mom Salote ran track at BYU. Both had offers from Virginia, Pitt, Arizona, and others while Dominique also had an offer from Oregon.

The word to know for the McKenzie twins is SPEED. Dominique will likely play Wide Receiver at BYU while Marcus will likely play defensive back. Marcus boats a PR of 10.55 in the 100-meter dash while Dominique has a PR of 10.6.

Both are 3-star recruits and are two of the highest ranked recruits in BYU’s 2022 class. According to 247 Sports, Dominique is now BYU’s third highest commit while Marcus is fourth. Both are expected to sign with BYU Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

Marcus and Dominique are both expected to serve missions right after graduating and join BYU in time for the 2024 season. You can watch highlights from both below.

Dominique:

Marcus: