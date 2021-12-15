Takeaways From BYU’s 2022 Recruiting Class on Early Signing Day

The first day of the early signing period is in the books, and BYU added 19 prospects to its 2022 recruiting class. 9 of the 19 players that signed were either on the offensive or defensive line, and number will go up to 10 when former Virginia commit Joe Brown signs tomorrow. Brown could come in initially as a preferred walk on.

Below are some of the takeaways from BYU’s 2022 recruiting class.

BYU prioritized the trenches. Games are often won/lost along the lines, and BYU stocked up with high level talent on both lines. Two guys that will help immediately are 5-star Oregon OT transfer Kingsley Suamataia and 4-star DL Aisea Moa. Both will enroll and January and play in Spring Ball. Suamataia was one of the top offensive tackles when he signed with Oregon in 2021, but the Orem native decided midseason he wanted to play closer to home. He should start at one of the offensive tackle spots opposite of Blake Freeland and is a NFL talent.

Aisea Moa is the top defensive line prospect in the state Utah and was a long-time Utah commit before flipping to BYU in October. He likely will start at defensive end, but he could move to the interior as he puts on weight. Moa will come in immediately and look to have a major role for BYU next season.

BYU got faster. Cody Hagen, Dominique McKenzie, and Marcus McKenzie are the three fastest sprinters in the state of Utah and they’re all coming to BYU. Hagen is a 4-star WR from Corner Canyon and was the Utah Gatorade player of the year. He looks like the best prep WR from the state since Puka Nacua.

The McKenzie twins flipped their commitment from Virginia earlier this week and the third and fourth highest rated HS prospects in this class. Both players are listed as WR/DB, so it will be interesting to see where BYU coaches play them.

Hagen and the McKenzie twins are expected to first serve missions before joining the program in 2022.

BYU isn’t done adding players. BYU may not add any more high school guys this class, but you can safely bet they will add transfers. Kingsley is already on board, and last season Kalani went in the transfer portal and brought in the Nacua brothers, Kaleb Hayes (Oregon State), Jakob Robinson (Utah State), Hunter Hill (Utah State), and Caleb Fennegan (Boise State). BYU will need to be selective to make sure to not go over the 85-scholarship limit, but I expect BYU to add multiple transfers that will make an impact and compete to start right away. If Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams decides to go to USC to join Lincoln Riley, I’m keeping an eye on former Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart and his decision.

Below is the full list of signees that BYU added today.