BYU RB Lopini Katoa Announces He Will Return in 2022 For Sixth Season

BYU got some nice news Thursday morning when running back Lopini Katoa announced he will return in 2022 for his final season. Katoa told the media in Shreveport, “I’m coming back next year.”

Katoa has been at BYU for 5 seasons and played for four, but he was listed as a junior this year since 2020 did not count against eligibility. Next year will be a sixth-year and “super” senior. Katoa has rushed for 242 yards this season and 1,467 in his career to go along with 723 receiving yards.

After redshirting in 2017, Katoa led BYU in rushing as a redshirt freshman in 2018 with 423 yards, was second on the team in 2019 and 2020, and is third this year in rushing yards behind Tyler Allgeier and Jaren Hall.

Tyler Allgeier has not announced his decision, but Katoa will provide experience and depth next season regardless whether Allgeier is in the backfield or not. Katoa is a proven commodity on the field and one of BYU’s leaders off of it. We’ll see him in the bowl game on Saturday before BYU kicks off the 2022 season September 3 at South Florida.