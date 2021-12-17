BYU vs UAB: Odds, betting lines and computer predictions

10-2 BYU will look to end the season on a high note and possible top 10 ranking when they battle 8-4 UAB in the Independence Bowl Saturday afternoon. Many BYU players were probably disappointed to not get a more marquee bowl destination or opponent, but coaches have had almost two weeks now to get the team motivated and their mindset right.

Lines and Odds, via Draftkings

DraftKings currently has BYU as a 6.5-point favorite, which is down slightly from the 7-point line earlier in the week. The current over/under is 54.5. UAB is no slouch and BYU needs to respect them, but BYU is the more talented team. What we see so often in bowl games, however, is the motivation level for both teams often decides the outcome. UAB will no doubt be motivated to end the season by knocking off a top 15 team, so can BYU match their intensity? The first couple drives should be telling.

Sagarin

BYU is ranked 30 in the Sagarin rankings while UAB checks in at 76. Sagarin favors BYU by 11 points.

Billingsley

The Billingsley rankings are in line with the AP poll, slotting BYU at number 12. They are high on UAB, putting them at number 44. Their projections favor BYU by 9 points.

ESPN

ESPN’s FPI rankings have BYU at 39 and UAB at 64. They give BYU a 61.6% win probability.

Composite Rating

Massey’s composite ratings combine 36 different rating sites and combine them into one composite ranking. It doesn’t give score predictions, but it ranks BYU 17 and UAB 58.