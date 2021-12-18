How to watch no. 13 BYU Football vs. UAB in the Independence Bowl

BYU Football will look to make it back-to-back 11 win seasons Saturday afternoon in Shreveport, Louisiana, when they take on the Blazers of UAB.

BYU, who finished at 13 in the CFP rankings and 12 in the AP Poll, are 10-2 heading into the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The Cougars last played at USC on Nov. 27, winning 35-31.

UAB, out of Conference USA, finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. The Blazers’ last game was on Nov. 26 against UTEP. UAB won, 42-25. Saturday will mark the first meeting between the BYU and UAB football teams.

If you won’t be in Louisiana to support the Cougs as they finish off a great season, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Channel:

ABC

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU 6.5, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Roy Philpott (play by play)

Cole Cubelic (analyst)

Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

Countdown to Kickoff (noon MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Dave McCann and a group of other analysts preview the game.

Post-Game Show:

BYUtv Sports Post-Game (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.