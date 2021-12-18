How to watch BYU Basketball at Weber State

After one week off, BYU Basketball is back in action Saturday night against the Weber State Wildcats.

BYU (8-2) last played on Dec. 11 against Creighton in South Dakota. The Cougars suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of the Bluejays and fell out of the top 25. The final score in South Dakota was 83-71, and it wasn’t really ever close.

Weber State is 9-2 on the year. The Big Sky’s Wildcats last played on Wed. Dec. 15 at the Dee Events Center against Utah State. Utah State handed Weber their only home loss of the year so far, 95-80. Weber State’s other loss was at Washington State.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 18, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Dee Events Center, Ogden, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

KJZZ and ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Fox (play-by-play)

Lance Allred (analyst)

Tim LaComb (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

